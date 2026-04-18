The Pitt season 3 spoilers: Is Robby’s rock bottom still coming?

Based on what we saw at the end of The Pitt season 2, it could be easy to say that maybe Robby is going to move to a better place mentally. So many people have now encouraged him to get help, and we like to hope that the closing conversation he had with baby Jane Doe is a sign that he is listening.

However, the road to recovery is rarely a straight line and through that, there remains at least a chance things will get worse before they get better.

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Speaking more on that particular subject, here is some of what star / executive producer Noah Wyle had to say in a chat with Deadline:

“Well, I think we’ll find out what that rock bottom looks like next year … I like to think we are all engaged collectively in a five to six-year mental health journey that takes a character from a place of real brokenness to a place of health. Hopefully, we’ll get them there together.”

Now, could rock bottom lead to Robby’s career being in tatters? Or, is something going to happen to him medically? Our biggest concern for the guy is that he is somehow going to ignore a lot of the signs that he needs help, goes off on this sabbatical, and then comes back after the fact to realize that nothing actually changed. He has put way too much stock into this thing that may not actually help him at all, and we do worry about the idea that he is setting himself up for a fall.

Now, let’s keep hoping that we are going to see The Pitt return in January and within that, some answers will arrive sooner rather than later.

Related – Be sure to learn more about The Pitt and what more you can expect

How bad to you imagine things will be for Robby heading into The Pitt season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

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