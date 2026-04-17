The Pitt season 3 spoilers: Will Dr. Mohan have left the hospital?

Just in case you needed another reason to be sad over Supriya Ganesh’s exit from The Pitt, we have it for you now. It would be one thing if there was a huge time jump between seasons 2 and 3 and Samira Mohan had departed for a different hospital, but we’re talking about just four months! Based on her current status at the hospital, all signs point to her still being there.

With that, we have to come to the sad reality that Mohan will still be a part of the show’s universe next season — we just are not going to see her.

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At first, showrunner R. Scott Gemmill describes to TVLine Mohan’s exit in a way similar to what we have heard over the past few weeks:

… Due to the nature of a teaching hospital, a lot of people move on. That’s part of the fabric of the show. One of the reasons we did a four-month jump was so we didn’t have to move everyone out. We love these actors, we love writing for them, and the audience enjoys them, so it’s bittersweet when we have to see someone leave, but it’s part of the process. She struggled a little bit, and that’s part of the reality of medicine — some people do better than others. She’s very good at connecting with patients, but she doesn’t move as quickly as is expected these days in the ER.

When asked, though, about her still being in the final year of residency, Gemmill confirms to the publication that “yeah, she’s just not working that day.” That is a frustrating consideration just because the bulk of the fandom would love to see her for a little while longer. Honestly, we wouldn’t mind a situation where she simply shifted to nights alongside Dr. Abbot, someone who may be more supportive of her than Robby was. (Also, Dr. Ellis is moving from the night shift over to doing days — wouldn’t it all work out?)

Related – See more news now about what else lies ahead on The Pitt season 3

Are you sad that The Pitt season 3 is going to not have Dr. Mohan, especially for the reasons specified?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates ahead.

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