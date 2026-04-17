The Pitt season 3: Does Robby actually go on sabbatical?

We recognize that entering The Pitt season 3 over on HBO Max, there are a number of questions worth wondering. One of the biggest may actually just be something that was a part of almost all of season 2 — does Robby actually end up leaving the hospital? He spends so much time discussing his sabbatical, but he never actually gets on the bike and leaves.

As it turns out, we do now have an answer as to what the character decides — and beyond that, what happens when he does eventually come back.

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Speaking on all of this further in a new interview with TVLine, here is at least some of what showrunner R. Scott Gemmill had to say:

…He ends up going. In those final moments with the baby, Robby finally puts her down and decides to go. Part of it is he feels he has to go now because he’s talked about it for so long. One of the things we play in Season 3 is that he comes back, but he doesn’t come back to the hospital right away.

Gemmill also notes that it “remains to be seen” if the series follows up with baby Jane Doe, who Robby spoke to at the end of season 2. It does not appear as though he is adopting her right away, which is something that we and many others did speculate about at the end of the finale. He does need to work on himself, but at the same time, can he do that and welcome someone else into his life? One way or another, Noah Wyle’s character does need to figure out something outside of the hospital that gives him purpose. Until he does that, there is a chance that he will continue to be miserable in some shape or form.

Related – Read more about how The Pitt wrote off the Samira Mohan character

What do you think about the overall events of The Pitt and its season 2 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some more insights ahead that we don’t want you missing.

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