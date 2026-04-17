The Pitt season 2 episode 15 (finale): How did Dr. Mohan’s story end?

We knew heading into The Pitt season 2 episode 15 that we were going to be seeing the end of the line for Dr. Mohan. However, there was still a major question that remained. How was it going to come about? This is someone who so many viewers (us included) love, and it was shocked to see that Supriya Ganesh will not be coming back.

After watching the finale in totality, our worst-case fear is in some ways validated: After all, there wasn’t a whole lot of closure to this story.

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As it turns out, one of Mohan’s final scenes in the episode was with Robby, where she admitted that she was thinking about making a go for geriatrics after the tough shift at the hospital. Yet, there was no indication that she was truly going to be departing — though his treatment of her this season was far from the best. There were certainly breadcrumbs that she knew this was not the right place for her, but actually making the choice to depart is something totally different altogether.

Our general feeling is that entering The Pitt season 3, we are going to see something a little bit similar to what we saw in season 2 with Dr. Collins — at some point, it will likely be referenced where Mohan has gone off to. We would love to get an update on her at some point, mostly because she felt like one of the kinder doctors at the ED and someone who really tried to go the extra mile with a lot of her patients. That is something that should be rewarded, though that was not often the case in this high-octane an environment.

Related – Learn more about The Pitt season 3, including when the show is going to premiere

What did you think about how The Pitt season 2 ended for the Mohan character?

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