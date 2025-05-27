Dexter: Resurrection spoilers: Will Angela appear?

Is there a chance that we are going to be seeing Angela over the course of Dexter: Resurrection season 1 on Showtime?

Before we go too far into anything more in this article, let’s just start with a refresher — after all, it makes sense if you do not remember too much of New Blood at this point. Angela (played by Julia Jones on the limited series) was the Chief of Police in Iron Lake, New York — and she was also Dexter’s primary love interest. Despite all of that, she did eventually play a role in what happened with Harrison at the end of the finale.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN reviews!

Given that Dexter Morgan does end up being transferred to the hospital at some point in the new show (as alluded to on Original Sin), it makes sense to wonder if she could be turning up on the new show in some form. Is that actually going to happen?

Well, here is some of what we can say for the time being — not much is confirmed. A report from TVLine notes that this character is going to at least be mentioned. However, at the same time a mention and then actually turning up are two entirely different things. We are moving forward thinking that there is a chance that the producers will leave the door open, but how much they really dive into the New Blood well remains to be seen. We do tend to think that we’re going to be seeing a lot of that show represented in the form of Harrison, but beyond that? This is where some of the mystery still lies.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Dexter: Resurrection, including even more discussion on the story

Do you want to see Angela appear over Dexter: Resurrection season 1?

Do you think that this version of the show could be represented? Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







