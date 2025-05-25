Dexter: Resurrection season 1: Is filming officially wrapped?

We know that come July, the long-awaited Dexter: Resurrection premiere is going to arrive over on Showtime. Are you ready for it?

Well, we know that for the cast and crew, they are reaching a key point of a long five-month production period to start off the year. While things are (seemingly) not done entirely for the cast and crew in New York City, that is close to being the case. This is one of those shows that has a really fast turnaround between the end of filming and then the show airing, and that is something that is worthy of a little bit of excitement.

As for what the story of the first season is going to be, a good bit of it is really going to center around a central question here: What is Dexter Morgan’s endgame now? This is someone who nearly died in Iron Lake and now, he could either rediscover his roots or try and start brand new. We know that Harrison is going to be back, and the same goes here for Angel Batista. Dexter is far from out of the woods.

Could he still try to claim some more victims? Let’s just say that there is a good possibility of that, as well. Peter Dinklage could be the Big Bad of the season as Leon Prater, but there are a few other notable names who are a part of the mix as well — think along the lines of Eric Stonestreet and then also Krysten Ritter. Charlize Theron is also going to be a major part of the season as well, but is she going to be a villain? At the very least, she is Leon’s bodyguard…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

