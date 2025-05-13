Dexter: Resurrection spoilers: Eric Stonestreet teases Al role

As many of you out there may be aware at this point, you will see the Dexter: Resurrection premiere on Showtime this summer. There is a lot to be excited about for sure and when it comes to new characters, whether it be a big bad or some baddies that the title character could see along the way.

Based on what we’ve seen and heard, we do think that one baddie in particular is going to be played by none other than Modern Family alum Eric Stonestreet. His role is still shrouded in a certain amount of history, but what sort of madness will the actor bring to the table?

In a new interview with Reader’s Digest, Stonestreet himself tried to give a sense of who this character (named Al) could end up being:

“He’s from Wisconsin. In my mind, he grew up outside Chicago. He’s some sort of salesman, he travels around and he’s a bit of a man-child. The wardrobe people have so brilliantly given me clothes to wear that reflects that maybe I never grew up after 1991. And yeah, I’m intermixed with a bunch of not-so-great people. You can take from that what you want.”

Based on some of what Showtime has announced, our general sentiment is that the central villain for Dexter: Resurrection season 1 will either be billionaire Leon Prater (Peter Dinklage) or Charlie, his bodyguard and right-hand woman (Uma Thurman). Yet, Stonestreet is one of interesting actors who you could see along the way, whether it be Neil Patrick Harris or Peter Dinklage. The series itself is airing in July, and our hope is that this is one of those series that could be around for a rather long time. It is certainly not a limited series.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

