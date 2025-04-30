Dexter: Resurrection season 1 teaser: So much for being dead…

We are thrilled to now know for sure that Dexter: Resurrection season 1 is poised to arrive on July 11 — isn’t it also great to understand the tone better?

Well, one thing that a lot of viewers may have forgotten in time about the original series was that there was a good bit of dark comedy in there — something that was lacking at times on Dexter: New Blood. Luckily, we did see it back a little bit on Original Sin late last year, and it seems to be back for the new sequel series, as well.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new Resurrection teaser that speaks significantly to what we are talking about here. Sure, most of it is spent watching Michael C. Hall’s version of the title character looking at a newspaper … but that eyebrow raise at the end? That may be a clue that this version of Deter is a little bit more unburdened than what we have seen as of late.

Now, we recognize that it may be dangerous to read too heavily into a whole series based solely on a teaser, but it is worth remembering that this is a show that could last a while and it honestly should bring in nostalgia wherever it can. That includes with its tone. Remember that David Zayas is going to be joining Hall as a major part of the series, bringing back his iconic role of Angel Batista. Meanwhile, Jack Alcott will be back as Harrison Morgan from New Blood, and you will also have James Remar return as the ghostly version of Harry in Dexter’s head.

Our hopes are sky-high that Dexter: Resurrection can undo a couple of bad endings for the franchise; fingers crossed the final product delivers.

What are you most eager to see on Dexter: Resurrection when it arrives on Showtime?

Does this teaser make you all the more excited? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, come back here for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

