Dexter: Resurrection season 1 premiere date, new details revealed

If you are eager to learn something more about Dexter: Resurrection over at Showtime, today we were officially given good news — a premiere date!

So, what are we looking at here? Well, come Friday, July 11, you are going to be seeing the revival starring Michael C. Hall arrive with the first two episodes. Following that, the remainder of the series will be coming your way on a weekly basis.

Now if you want to learn a little more about what is ahead, a good part of the story understandably is starting off with Dexter Morgan somehow being alive. From there, we will see how he attempts to restart his life. For more, take a look at the synopsis below:

DEXTER: RESURRECTION, a continuation of DEXTER®: NEW BLOOD, takes place weeks after Dexter Morgan (Hall) takes a bullet to the chest from his own son, as he awakens from a coma to find Harrison (Jack Alcott) gone without a trace. Realizing the weight of what he put his son through, Dexter sets out for New York City, determined to find him and make things right. But closure won’t come easy. When Miami Metro’s Angel Batista (David Zayas) arrives with questions, Dexter realizes his past is catching up to him fast. As father and son navigate their own darkness in the city that never sleeps, they soon find themselves deeper than they ever imagined – and that the only way out is together.

If there is a question we have at this point, it is whether or not the Harrison story is going to work — largely due to how polarizing he was during New Blood. Also, the producers are going to have to work to ensure that Harrison isn’t going to just want to try and kill his dad all over again.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

