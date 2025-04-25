Dexter: Resurrection spoilers: The return of the blood slides?

As we get ourselves prepared for the Dexter: Resurrection premiere on Showtime later this summer, why not feel nostalgic? We recognize that with this show coming (and it potentially be ongoing), the producers are likely to bring back several elements from the original.

First and foremost, remember here that David Zayas is going to be back for a major part of the story as Angel Batista. Now, add to this the fact that the infamous blood slides are seemingly going to make a cameo.

If you head over to the official Twitter for executive producer Scott Reynolds right now, you can see a big tease featuring a number of slides. This was obviously Dexter Morgan’s original calling card, and this is enough to wonder if it is back. Or, is this tied to a flashback in some way?

We do think that since his time in Miami, Dexter did his best in order to hide out and not cause a lot of problems for himself. However, that did not work and we saw what happened to him at the end of New Blood. We do wonder if all of that does give the character an elevated sort of mortality and with that, a real acknowledgment that he should just go ahead and embrace the truest version of himself.

Is Dexter going to find more trouble for himself within his New York City home? Absolutely, and one of the biggest reasons for that may be the simple fact that Harrison is going to be around once more. Still, we will have to wait and see what the consequences of that end up being.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

