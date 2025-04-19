Dexter: Resurrection spoilers: The Harrison Morgan question

As we prepare to see the premiere of Dexter: Resurrection on Showtime this summer, we understand there are a number of creative questions. What’s the biggest? Well, to us a great deal of it is going to be tied to what is going on with Harrison Morgan, Dexter’s son.

Of course, let’s just go ahead and remind you that Harrison is the one who nearly killed the title character at the end of New Blood, and for years, we actually thought he was able to pull it off. Now, however, we have this new show, which does represent a significant rebirth for this character in a number of different ways.

On paper, you can easily argue that Dexter would not do anything to find or approach his son, given everything that already transpired. Yet, nothing in the world of the show is going to be that simple: It feels easy to at least state that.

Speaking as a part of a new Vanity Fair cover story, Dexter: Resurrection showrunner Clyde Phillips indicates that Dexter will still want to be in his son’s life early on in the season:

“Dexter finds Harrison fairly quickly, then he asks Harry, ‘Do I reveal myself to him? Is it going to screw him up to have a zombie dad?’ … Dexter is determined to make sure that he has a solid—and more importantly, honest and loving—relationship with his son.”

As for whether or not this is really possible, we do still have a hard time believing that; yet, this may also be the point here, all things considered. Dexter’s hubris has always been his undoing (beyond of course all the killing), as he can never quite stay out of his own way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

