Dexter: Resurrection spoilers: Show EP on central themes

As many of you may be aware at this point, the Dexter: Resurrection premiere is coming to Showtime at some point this summer.

Is there a ton of to be excited about? In a word, yes. Just remember for a moment that Dexter Morgan has someone survived the incident in Iron Lake and with that in mind, he has a new chance somewhere else in New York City. The series has filmed there for the past few months, and you can argue that the title character has a chance to start over … or does he? Remember that Harrison is a part of the series in some form, and the same can be said here for Angel Batista. There could still be a lot of drama and loose ends that could lead to a lot of chaos.

Speaking to Vanity Fair as a part of a new feature, Dexter: Resurrection showrunner Clyde Phillips indicates that the title for the story works in more ways than one:

New York is a place where you can be lost and found—just like Dexter. For a while, he was lost, and now he’s found himself again.

So what does “finding himself” mean to Dexter? Well, you can argue that we are going to see a story that is a bit more in line to what we had back in the first batch of episodes. Consider that one where he revisits the original code and tries to just take out the worst of the worst … but doing that is easier said than done. After all, he still will have to conceal his past to the best of his ability.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

