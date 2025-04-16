Dexter: Resurrection season 2: EP, Michael C. Hall already open

Even though there is no official Dexter: Resurrection season 2 renewal at Showtime just yet, let’s just make one thing clear: The powers-that-be, including Michael C. Hall, are already looking ahead. Why wouldn’t they?

Basically, from the moment that this franchise and Dexter himself were brought back from the dead, it was made clear that this could be a multi-season thing. Showtime and Paramount want franchises, and this is one of the most popular ones out there. It is really up to the people involved to make sure that the quality stays high.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN reviews!

Speaking in a new piece with Vanity Fair, showrunner Clyde Phillips makes his intentions known regarding the long-term future: “We’ve got the strongest franchise in Showtime’s history, and we plan to do this for years.” Meanwhile, Michael C. Hall added the following:

“Years with an s. The thinking is not to come back for a sort of self-contained one-off again, but leave it open to further exploration. The intention, and hope, is that the story will continue beyond this … [Dexter is] a much more human, flesh-and-blood version of that horror trope of someone who just refuses to go down.”

If that is the case, then you better believe that there is room for more nostalgia and, of course, more great cast additions down the line. We know that the first season has a wide array of interesting people on board, whether it be Peter Dinklage, Uma Thurman, Eric Stonestreet, Krysten Ritter, or Neil Patrick Harris. Meanwhile, both John Lithgow and Jimmy Smits will turn in some sort of cameos before the season is done.

We know that Resurrection will be premiering this summer; hopefully, that means at some point in June or July.

Related – See some more of the latest casting news now regarding Dexter: Resurrection season 1

What are you most hoping to see when it comes to Dexter: Resurrection season 1, let alone season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, come back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







