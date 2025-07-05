Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 finale: Cliffhanger ahead?

In a handful of days from now, we are going to have a chance to see the Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 finale. So what is there to look forward to?

Well, at this point the primary order of business here is trying to figure out what happened to both Elias Voit as well as Dr. Ochoa, given that the two of them were captured at the end of the finale. Are they the real targets, or is this just a move made to draw the BAU out? This is something that we do have to wonder about, among of course all the questions about the Disciple, their true identity, and whether or not their story is about to come to a close.

One thing that we are certainly bracing for moving into the finale in general is some sort of cliffhanger, and odds are, it will be tied to either Voit or the Disciple. Given that Zach Gilford will be returning to the series for season 4, you can rule him out at the moment. Instead, we are left to consider if he will still be captured by the Disciple, or will he completely expose said Disciple and set up a situation in which the latter is hunted down further on the show moving forward.

Of course, you could also do a big-time cliffhanger where the life of a BAU agent is in jeopardy, especially since the show has done that so many times in the past. If there is a reason to not go in that direction, it is simply due to the fact that the series has already done that mere episodes ago with Tara. Why repeat yourself that quickly?

What are you the most eager to see at this point moving into the Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 finale?

