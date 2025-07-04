Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 finale: A Zach Gilford tease

Next week you are going to have a chance to check out the Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 finale — so what is there to be excited for?

Well, we’d argue that the first order of business has to be finding a way to deal with the jaw-dropping and/or absolutely insane Elias Voit hospital twist that we just got! Remember that at the end of this past episode, both he and Dr. Ochoa were seemingly captured, which means that there could be an exceptionally dangerous situation that everyone is going to push forward and be a part of.

So is Voit about to confront the Disciple? We’d honestly be disappointed if we didn’t learn this person’s identity at this point, especially since “The Disciple” is the title for the episode. Speaking to Good Housekeeping all about that, here is just some of what Zach Gilford had to say about what to expect from his character:

“I think Voit is more coming to terms with his past and figuring out how he’s going to deal with that … He’s trying to see if doing good now negates any of the bad he did before, or if it is all superfluous anyway.”

A lot of it may come down to whether or not someone like Voit can really be redeemed at all, and this is of course a tough question to try and answer. He’s done some terrible things, and he still has to be accountable for those. Can he still do good things? Sure, and maybe there’s a way to turn around who is in the present because of that. He simply cannot escape the past along the way and he has to be okay with understanding that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

