Matlock season 2 episode 15, 16 spoilers: The finale event!

Next week on CBS you are going to have a chance to see not just Matlock season 2 episode 15, but also episode 16 on the other side. Are you ready for a major finale event?

Well, from where we sit, let’s just say there are so many reasons to be excited. From what we’ve heard at this point, this is going to be a story that offers some closure (finally) on the whole story regarding Wellbrexa. It is not the end of the show, however, at there could be some unique ways to keep things going after the fact.

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To get a few more details now on what is to come, then take a look at the Matlock season 2 episodes 15 and 16 synopsis below:

“Who Are You?” and “Matty Matlock” – The team confronts an unexpected final hurdle they need to overcome to bring Senior to justice for his role in the Wellbrexa cover up. Meanwhile, they defend an airport ramp operator accused of safety negligence in the death of a passenger, on a special two-hour second season finale of the CBS Original series MATLOCK, Thursday, April 23 (9:01-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

As for whether or not there will be a cliffhanger, just think about the show this is! We know that it loves to deliver one crazy twist after another, and why wouldn’t the writers want to do something similar here? It is just the sort of thing to keep people talking — which is something that they are going to need to do, given the fact that it is going to be a long time until season 3.

Related – See more about when Matlock will return

What do you most want to see entering the two-part Matlock finale?

Be sure to share your thoughts and hopes right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead.

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