Matlock season 3 premiere date to be later than expected

We have known for a good while now that Matlock is going to be coming back for a season 3 over at CBS. However, today a surprise twist was thrown into the mix!

Earlier this morning the network unveiled the full schedule for the 2026-27 season and within that, it was revealed that the Kathy Bates drama is not going to be arriving until we get around to midseason. Basically, we will be waiting until at least January, and that is a little bit of a shock given the series’ overall history of success.

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Now that we’ve said all of that, is there still a silver lining here? We would argue so, with it really being tied to the fact that no matter when Matlock returns, it will be able to air a lot of episodes without interruptions — meaning there is more momentum the whole way through. We also wonder if CBS in some way looked at what ABC is doing with some of their own hits like Will Trent, one where they air the show starting in January and have reasonably continuous runs.

For the time being, the only thing that we can say is this — this show being on hold is no indictment of its performance or a sign that it will be over sooner rather than later. This is just some creative thinking on the part of the network and we will just have to wait and see how it all pans out. For now, it just feels like it is far too early to tell.

Related – Get some more news on Matlock right now including what else is going to be coming up moving forward

What are you excited to see for the rest of Matlock season 2, especially leading into season 3?

Are you surprised in any way that we are going to be waiting until midseason for the next chapter? Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other updates.

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