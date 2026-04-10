Matlock season 2 episode 14 spoilers: Last before finale event

As we get prepared in order to see Matlock season 2 episode 14 on CBS next week, there are of course a few things to point out.

What’s the best place to start? Well, it is worth noting that following what you see on “Day One” come April 16, the only thing that is left is an epic two-hour finale set for April 23. There will be at least some closure to current arcs at that point, and it has already been confirmed that Jane the Virgin / Will Trent alum Gina Rodriguez will be appearing in a major role. Whether that contineus into season 3, however, does remain to be seen.

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What we can at least do for now is set the stage for episode 14 in particular. We know that Melanie Lynskey is going to be back. Meanwhile, the latest Matlock synopsis sets the stage further for the various stories that you are going to see:

“Day One” – As the team continues tracing Senior’s money trail, they arrange a delicate meeting with a key accomplice, one that could expose them all. Also, the team takes on a criminal justice student’s personal case involving a hit and run, on the CBS Original series MATLOCK, Thursday, April 16 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Do not be surprised if this story ends with some sort of cliffhanger and honestly, doesn’t it make sense for it to? We are at a point now where it certainly feels like it only benefits the powers-that-be to generate as much hype as possible for the end of the season.

Related – Will the Matlock season 2 finale tie up everything with the Wellbrexa story arc?

What do you most want to see on Matlock season 2 episode 14 when it airs?

How do you think this is going to et the table for the finale? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

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