Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 10 (finale): First look!

Next week on Paramount+, you are going to have a chance to see Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 10 arrive. Are you ready for the finale?

Well, if you watched the new installment this week, then you recognize already that the show ended on a fairly ominous note. Someone violently attacked the hospital, killing multiple people before presumably taking both Elias Voit and Dr. Ochoa. Given that the finale here is titled “The Disciple,” it makes sense that we are going to finally meet this person. Are they someone totally new? Could Ochoa herself actually be the new Big Bad? There are a lot of possibilities that at this point, we are pretty eager to explore!

Now if you are interested in learning more about what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 10 synopsis below:

After The Disciple comes after two members of the team, the BAU races to help them.

This could easily be one of the more exciting and dangerous episodes that we’ve had for the show in years, mostly because so much is at stake. People are dead, the BAU is directly targeted, and they could end up being duped in a major way. This has arguably been the best season of Evolution since it became a streaming show and by virtue of that, we really hope that it sticks the landing! The fact that season 19 is already filming does at least make us cautiously optimistic that before too long, we will have more news to say about the future. We’re just not altogether sure that we want this era of the show to end, either…

