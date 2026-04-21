Wednesday season 3 spoilers: A journey to Paris?

It may be a long time before we end up seeing Wednesday season 3 premiere on Netflix, but we at least have a new tease today!

If you head over to the official Instagram for the series now, you can see a behind-the-scenes photo that features none other than Jenna Ortega’s character … in Paris? In front of the Eiffel Tower? What is going on here? By no means do we consider this to be a crossover with Emily in Paris and from where we stand, it feels like there is something more going on here. Season 2 ended with what looked to be a chase after Enid, let alone a big cliffhanger that signaled that Ophelia is very-much on the way.

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Now, we are in a spot where we know that Eva Green is going to be playing the aforementioned Addams Family member and within that, there is a great opportunity to see a rather significant expansion of the show’s lore. Many other familiar favorites will be back, and we also tend to think that Nevermore Academy will certainly be as important as it has ever been.

As great as it is to have this behind-the-scenes look here at what is to come, it does not unfortunately mean that the third season is going to be back soon. Our general feeling is that if we are lucky, we will see it within the first half of 2027 — that would still be a faster turnaround than what we got between seasons 1 and 2. Production remains ongoing at this point, and we do hope that there are at least a couple more behind-the-scenes updates shared before everyone wraps things up and we’re left waiting for the editing process to be done.

Related – Get more news right now on Wednesday, including some more teases now on new additions

What do you most want to see moving into Wednesday season 3 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates on the way.

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