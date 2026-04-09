Wednesday season 3 spoilers: Lena Headey, more join

The latest round of casting news has arrived for Wednesday season 3, and let’s just go ahead and note that this batch of names makes us very-much excited. How can it not given the people we are talking about at present?

According to a report from Variety, Game of Thrones alum Lena Headey is one of the latest names on board the Netflix drama, which is currently filming in Ireland. To go along with that, you can add legendary Brat Pack member Andrew McCarthy and also James Lance, who is best known for playing Trent Crimm (The Independent) on Ted Lasso. The streaming service has not announced individual roles for any of these performers yet, but the hope here is that we do start to learn a little bit more about that over time.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see all sorts of additional TV reactions and reviews!

Ultimately, the biggest thing that is clear entering season 3 is that the Addams Family and all of their secrets are going to be potentially more important than they have ever been. After all, remember for a moment here that Eva Green is going to have a huge role coming up as Ophelia, who was teased at the end of season 2. Sure, the academy is still going to be important, but there are a number of other threads that are important and we are certainly eager to see a few of them explored over time.

In general, we would just say to brae here for a batch of episodes that could ultimately deliver a number of major jaw-droppers and from where we sit, watching how some of those happen is going to be a great part of the fun.

Related – Be sure to get some more discuss now regarding Wednesday, including some other premiere-date chatter

What do you most want to see moving into Wednesday season 3 when it arrives?

Are there any other actors you would like to see appear long-term? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







