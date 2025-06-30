Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 finale: Star on cliffhanger

We are honestly not that far away from the Criminal Minds: Evolution season 3 finale and with that in mind, it’s not premature to talk cliffhangers. It feels like there is a legitimately good chance we are going to get one — and even if it is not a traditional one per se, there may still be something that sets the stage for what is ahead. Season 4 is currently filming, and there’s a good chance that Erica Messer / the producers were aware far in advance that there would be more.

So while specifics here may be a hard thing to come back with this show, we can still share a little bit of something more from Aimee Garcia!

Speaking to TVLine, here is what this season’s recurring guest star (who is trying to help Voit’s recovery) had to say about the end of the season:

“It’s obviously about family and love and loss, but it also makes you wonder if things are as they seem, and if things are really buttoned up, or not … All the seeds that have been planted this season will sprout next season, because the BAU is the most emotionally constipated team on TV right now.”

Our general feeling at this point is that the end of the season needs to address the Disciple in some way — who they are, and if they are going to really allow Elias to continue to be out there in the world, even if he is not his true self. There is no evidence that Zach Gilford is leaving the show, so that is something that we are also keeping in mind as we move forward.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

