Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 9: Will Tara change?

As we look in the direction of Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 9 on Paramount+ next week, the good news is simple: Tara Lewis is alive! For a lot of the “Tara” episode, it was touch-and-go; yet, through her journey she seemed to find inner peace with her late mother, and also learn to really grab life by the horns. It is one of the reasons why she decided to propose to Rebecca in the closing minutes.

While these two characters may be engaged, there is no guarantee a wedding is coming in the immediate future. All we can really say at this point is that Tara is not going to be the same woman from here on out.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Aisha Tyler (who was brilliant in this past episode) did her part to try and explain how all of this could change her character:

It makes her feel that life is even more precious. We’ve learned from people who do this work for real that it’s very dark and you could really sink into a fog. We ask ’em, how do you get through it? You have to seize the moment. You have to seize joy where you find it. The work is incredibly important and you’re devoted to it, but you need to laugh, you need to be with friends, you need to dance, you need to drink. You need to be alive, because none of us know how long we have. And that’s true of all of us. None of us know how much time we have. I think that’s very much something that she takes away from that experience. She is so driven. I love that about her. I think women apologize for ambition far too frequently. Tara does not lose that drive, but it just imbues that drive with even more value and meaning as she moves forward. She’ll be a lighter person, but no less dedicated to the work.

All of this is exciting, and it is our hope that we are going to see a lot of different reasons for her to be happy — and that includes wedding planning, as well!

This article was written by Jessica Carter.

