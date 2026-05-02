Widow’s Bay season 1 episode 3: Are more answers coming?

Through its first two episodes, we are overwhelmingly positive about what we’ve seen from Widow’s Bay over on Apple TV. This is a thoroughly unique show anchored by great actors, comedic moments, and also a generous amount of horror.

After all, just think about everything that we’ve noted so far, whether it be deadly clowns, scary tunnels, hallucinations, and things that go bump in the dark.

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In the midst of all of this, though, we are also watching the show play around with an idea that we have long enjoyed: What is real versus what is imagined. For Wyck and some other people in this New England town, they genuinely believe that the town is cursed and Mayor Tom bringing in tourists is a mistake sure to doom them. However, Matthew Rhys’ character insists that these are all just strange superstitions and the town believes what they want to believe. Many of the phenomena within the first two episodes are technically explainable — an electric chair may have caused the blackouts, and the black mold in the inn may have led to some of Tom’s visions.

If there is one thing we are struggling to still figure out…

What was with the church bells? After all, we saw some evidence that they would be impossible to ring in their current situation. This is the sort of thing that has to make you wonder if someone, whether it be Wyck or another in the town, is intentionally trying to make people feel like the whole place is haunted — whether it is to keep people out or for some other secret motive.

Related – Be sure to get some more insight now on Widow’s Bay, including more on what is to come

What do you most want to see moving into Widow’s Bay season 1 episode 3 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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