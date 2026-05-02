The Beauty season 2 renewal: A May 2026 update

With us now into the month of May and a good bit of time removed from the season 1 finale, is more news on The Beauty season 2 coming before too long?

Of course, the top thing that we should go ahead and note here is that ideally, of course we would want more news on the future here! Why wouldn’t we? The first season ended in a way that clearly suggested that in theory, there should be more of the story. Whether or not we get that still remains to be seen. Our general feeling is that right now, the producers and FX are looking at a rather hefty combination of information, whether it be the linear ratings for the first season or its streaming performance on Hulu. This is a combination of different things that takes a little bit of time to come together.

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Ultimately, we do still think that the biggest thing that The Beauty has going for it is the presence of executive producer Ryan Murphy behind the scenes, largely due to the long history that he has working with FX and the sheer amount of other projects that are in the works. For example, he is working right now to make the latest season of American Horror Story a reality, one that could be a reunion of sorts with a lot of familiar faces coming back.

In getting back to his other show, though, we would not be shocked if a season 2 is announced one way or another this month. However, nothing is guaranteed, and there have certainly been examples of other shows from Murphy we expected to come back but didn’t. (In particular, we are still shocked that there is not more Grotesquerie based on the way season 1 ended.)

Do you think we are going to be hearing more about The Beauty season 2 sooner rather than later?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way here soon.

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