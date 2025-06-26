Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 9: Last before finale

Next week on Paramount+, you are going to have a chance to dive head-first into Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 9. What can we say here with confidence?

Well, it does only feel right to start with a reminder: Next week is the penultimate story of the season. It is nice to know that the cast and crew are already filming season 19, but that’s not going to be coming for some time … and there is a lot of waiting to be had. We know that we are leaving episode 8 in a somewhat happy spot thanks to an engagement, but who knows if there will be a wedding soon? In the immediate future, chaos could take front and center again — especially with the Disciple looming large as a Big Bad.

Below, you can see the full Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18 episode 9 synopsis with some more info all about what else is ahead:

The team gets closer to uncovering the identity of The Disciple.

Who is the Disciple?

There are a lot of different people you could consider from within Voit’s network, but a lot of them are at this point just nameless and faceless entities. The writers could still go in this direction if they find the right person for the role, but we are still not ruling out someone like Julia (Aimee Garcia). She’s been close to Voit the whole time, and she could be using her position in order to psychologically influence him on some level. All of this could prove interesting if the villain was right in front of the team this whole time but for one reason or another, they failed to really acknowledge or be aware of it.

