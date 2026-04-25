Matlock season 3 premiere date: When to expect reveal

As many of you out there may be unfortunately aware at this point, you will be waiting for some time to see Matlock season 3 arrive over on CBS. The network, thanks to a request from showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman to give her time to map out the story, is not going to be bringing the legal drama back until midseason.

What does that mean, exactly? Well, our general sentiment is that Kathy Bates and the rest of the cast will come back at some point in January or February, and with a show that will look and feel different in a number of ways. For starters, Olympia and Matty are looking to start their own firm! We imagine that many familiar faces from the first two seasons will be back, but in what capacity? What is the long-term story going to be with the Wellbrexa case settled? We imagine that these are the elements Urman and the entire team are working on at present.

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It is hard to say too much more about the story ahead but it does still feel okay to ponder the following: When will we actually get an exact premiere date for the show? Unfortunately, that may not be for a good while. We do anticipate that CBS is going to unveil their premiere dates for most of the fall schedule come June or July but for midseason, we could easily be waiting until October or November. This is not something they really need to rush along.

If there is one thing we are curious about at this point, it is this: Will Matlock get a special launch after a football game in January? This happens at times around January and while it may not need the ratings bump, it is a fun thing to consider.

What are you most eager to see moving into Matlock season 3 when it arrives?

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