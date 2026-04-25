Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, April 25, 2026?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We recognize that the sketch show has been off the air for the past couple of weeks and with that in mind, we do not blame anyone who is feeling a little bit impatient.

Are we near the end of this April hiatus now? Absolutely but alas, that does not mean we have made it there as of yet, Tonight is yet another week off, but the silver lining is that we are close to the end of it now. The plan is for SNL to return to the network in seven days, and the May 2 installment is in particular one we are super-excited to see.

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So what is going to make this one stand out? Well, consider the fact that Olivia Rodrigo is pulling a one-two punch as both a host and musical guest. We only get a few of these double-duty hosts a season, and we do think the singer has a chance to pull it off. After all, she first made a name for herself acting, so she should be able to dive into a number of roles over the course of the night. The upside here is that Rodrigo will be able to do what Miley Cyrus and Sabrina Carpenter have done, which is show that she is super-versatile and can take on whatever is thrown in her direction.

Beyond this show, remember that there are two more coming in May before season 51 is over. You will have the Matt Damon / Noah Kahan episode on May 9 and then beyond that, the finale featuring Will Ferrell and Sir Paul McCartney. We are still worried that the latter could be Lorne Michaels’ final episode in his current role, but we will have to wait and see on that.

What do you most want to see on Saturday Night Live when it returns to NBC?

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