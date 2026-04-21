9-1-1: Nashville season 2 spoilers: Ryan Phillippe joins

We still have more story to go on 9-1-1: Nashville season 1 and yet, we’ve already heard more when it comes to the future!

According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, Ryan Phillippe is joining the ABC hit as a new series regular for season 2. His character is currently described as “a brilliant, iconoclastic detective who moves to Nashville from New York. A seductive bad boy with a past, he’ll stir up all kinds of juicy drama with our first responders while leading an investigation into a mysterious criminal tormenting Nashville on a biblical scale.” He reportedly has a multi-year deal, so this is not necessarily a situation where he will turn up for a season and leave. (We do see that with a lot of other shows out there.)

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Does this mean that any major characters from season 1 will depart? Not necessarily, but this is one of those situations that we’ll have to wait until the finale to see. We do tend to believe that what the network is doing here is trying to push the show to new heights by bringing in another established name, and we certainly think it helps that they will have some experience in a wide range of genres.

Of course, this is where we can also throw in here some benefits that come from this being a fish-out-of-water story at the same exact time. Will someone new to Nashville end up being accepted? Or, is this a situation where they are simply going to find themselves some sort of permanent outsider? There are a few different ways that the writers can choose to go here, and we are certainly eager for the end result.

What do you most want to see moving into 9-1-1: Nashville season 2 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way that we don’t want you missing.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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