House of Villains season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at Peacock?

Following the season 3 finale at Peacock, is there a chance that we are going to be getting a House of Villains season 4? Or, is the zany reality competition show already at an end?

Well, without further ado, let’s just point out where things currently stand — including that there is no official decision at this point. Of course, it goes without saying that it would be great to have one before too long. This is one of those shows that does not feel altogether expensive to make, and we imagine that the biggest challenge here really just comes down to casting. You want to make sure that you get the right people who will make it fun, plus also understand that you cannot take any part of the show all that seriously.

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While we see no direct evidence online that suggests that this show is anywhere close to as successful as The Traitors, it is also rather hard to imagine it going anywhere within the reasonably near future. Peacock has already shown itself to be rather committed when it comes to crazy reality-TV concepts like this and from where we stand, there is no real evidence that they would be all that quick to move away from it.

As for the sort of cast we expect

Well, for starters, do you have to keep Tiffany Pollard around every season? From there, we see value in finding some new people from the world of Bravo, Survivor, Big Brother, and other similar reality competition shows. You do want a mix of personalities, mostly because having an alliance of previously-linked shows does not do anyone a whole lot of good.

Related – Learn more right now about the end of House of Villains season 3

Do you want to see a House of Villains season 4 happen over at Peacock?

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