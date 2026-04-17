House of Villains season 3 finale: Who won, Drita, Kate, Christine?

Who won House of Villains season 3? We knew going into the finale that there were a lot of different contenders for the top prize. Yet, only one person could ultimately end up taking it home.

If we are looking at the episode in some totality, let’s just start by saying that we were legitimately surprised by a couple of things. For starters, the show did not give us the most-hilarious possible outcome of seeing Paul Abrahamian finish in second place again. Heck, we ended up with the Big Brother alum gone before the very end! Instead, the final three consisted of all women in Kate Chastain, Christine Quinn, and Drita D’Avanzo. We never would have thought that some of them would get this far! Yet, it happened, and Drita ended up being the champ!

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Are we disappointed on some level that Tiffany “New York” Pollard failed to win again? Sure, but you can also argue that this is a great reason for her to come back for a fourth season of the show (provided we get it). It is also worth noting that this is one of those series meant to be inherently ridiculous from the jump, so you cannot take too much of it seriously. Drita won largely because of her sense of loyalty and ability to make bonds with people along the way. Nobody felt as hurt by her, and she was pretty consistent throughout the whole season.

Now if there is a glorious irony that comes with her taking the overall title here, it is likely that she is the contestant we were the least familiar with heading into the season. Now, she manages to reign supreme over people who, at least in theory, should fare better than her on these reality-competition shows.

What did you think about the events of the House of Villains season 3 finale?

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