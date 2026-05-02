Fire Country season 5 to have shorter episode order at CBS

We knew that a Fire Country season 5 as going to be coming to CBS. However, there is one updated item that comes as more of a surprise.

According to a report coming in from Deadline, the Max Thieriot series is only going to produce thirteen episodes for its upcoming season. That is a pretty steep decline from the 20+ it has done in the past, and it is especially eye-opening given that this show has spawned a franchise. Could there be story reasons for this? Absolutely, but it may also be due to CBS wanting to get as many different programs on the schedule as possible.

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In the end, the thing we are most hoping for here is simply that the shorter episode order count allow Fire Country to try and tell a story that is a little more serialized, even if traditional network TV could opt to go the more procedural route with them. The question that we do have is that as streaming becomes more and more important, do continuous arcs start to become more important? One of the reasons that procedural TV was originally so popular was because it played so much better in syndication, something that is hardly as important as it was a handful of years ago.

Ultimately, we imagine that a larger explanation on all of this will be coming over the weeks ahead, especially since CBS executives could continue to have conversations about what they are looking to gain from their schedule moving forward. They could end up using the Fire Country timeslot in the spring to deliver a show in Einstein one that is poised at this point to feature Matthew Gray Gubler.

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering the next Fire Country episode right now

What do you think about Fire Country season 5 having a shorter episode order?

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