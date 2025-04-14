Dexter: Resurrection spoilers: Two new season 1 additions

If you have missed the memo for whatever reason, filming for Dexter: Resurrection season 1 is currently happening in New York. We have heard about a lot of major additions to the cast over the past several weeks; why not add two more to the list?

According to a new report from Deadline, Marc Menchaca (Ozark) and also Reese Antoinette (Bad Monkey) are on board in guest roles this season. The former is going to play the part of Red — not much is known about the part yet, though it does make us think immediately of Raymond Reddington based on name alone. Meanwhile, Antoinette is playing the part of Joy, the “headstrong daughter” of Blessing Kamara, a new character played by Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine.

In general, the cast for Resurrection this season is pretty darn incredible, led by Uma Thurman and Peter Dinklage to go along with Michael C. Hall and some other familiar faces. Meanwhile, Neil Patrick Harris, Krysten Ritter, Eric Stonestreet, and David Dastmalchian are all set to appear as guest stars in some capacity. It is our hope that we’re going to be seeing a lot of intriguing adversaries for one Dexter Morgan, but also unexpected twists.

If you are not currently aware, perhaps the most important thing right now when it comes to this show is that it is not a repeat of Dexter: New Blood — in other words, there is a good chance that the first season will not be the only one. We’re never going to get tired of shows in this universe; we just hope that when it does end, everyone involved manages to stick the landing.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

