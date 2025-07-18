Tracker season 3: Eric Graise and Abby McEnany leaving

As we look towards a Tracker season 3 over at CBS, it does appear as though there are big changes afoot behind the scenes. Also, they may be ones that are somewhat polarizing.

According to a new report right now from TVLine, both Eric Graise (Bobby Exley) and Abby McEnany (Velma Bruin) are going to be exiting the hit show as regulars. What this means is that moving forward, there are only two full-time cast members still on board here in Justin Hartley (Colter Shaw) alongside Fiona Rene (Reenie).

So what is going on here? It almost feels like either this is a cost-cutting move — which would be weird, given that Tracker is one of the biggest shows that is out there at the network — or this is some creative shift to make the series more into a network TV version of Poker Face where there is just a rotating number of guest stars who come in and out of Colter’s world. We do at least know that this series has a somewhat deep bench of them already, including the likes of Sofia Pernas, Jensen Ackles, and Melissa Roxburgh. Of course, getting all of them back could prove challenging in its own way, especially since they all do have an array of other gigs across the industry.

Ultimately, we will wait and see what the third season looks like, even if at the same time, we do have a lot of questions about how things are going to look and feel. All we can really do here is cross our fingers and hope for some compelling cases, but also more opportunities to dive deeper into Colter’s family history. Some of that was already set up with the end of season 2.

