NCIS: Origins season 2 finale: Is a Gibbs, Lala reveal incoming?

Based on the events of tonight’s NCIS: Origins episode, is it wrong to root for something more when it comes to Gibbs and Lala?

As many out there may be aware at this point, one of the things that we have long hoped for with this show is some sort of eventual reveal that present-day Gibbs is going to eventually track her down and finally admit to everything he once felt. It would make sense as to why we are hearing this story, and give the entirety of it a sense of real meaning. We’ve never heard anything that suggests she is dead; given that she survived the end of season 1, couldn’t she make it through a lot else?

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If there is any more evidence that comes out of season 2 episode 16, it is Harmon’s narration close to the end that speaks to the idea of meeting someone with your full self, something that Gibbs failed to do within his marriage to Diane. It was clear from the get-go that it was not going to last because of what we know from the original NCIS, but it is much more complicated now. The presence of the rules again in Gibbs’ life hint at a truth that he still knows is true, but one he does not necessarily act on.

In a way, we almost view the present-day Gibbs story now in a way that is similar to Gene on Better Call Saul, where we saw him here and there before larger arcs in the final season. We’re hoping already that Harmon is open to coming back for something more, whether it be a few more scenes in the finale or a full episode or two in season 3. The biggest thing we can do is hope…

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering the next NCIS: Origins episode

What do you think about the events of NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 16?

Do you think we’re building towards something with Gibbs and Lala? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back — there are more updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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