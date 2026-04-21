NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 17 spoilers: The last before finale

As we move in the direction of NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 17 on CBS next week, of course there is a lot to be excited for! There are only two episodes to go and within both of them, we are anticipating some really dramatic stuff from start to finish.

For starters, we should note that the title for this episode is “Rule 13,” and that indicates that we are going to have a chance to dive into something that is a part of Gibbs lore. We know that this rule specifies to “never involve lawyers,” and are we going to get more of a reason why here? We tend to think so.

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To get a few more details for what is to come here, be sure to check out the NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 17 synopsis below:

“Rule 13” – Wheeler takes command when a car bomb goes off outside NIS headquarters. Also, the truth about Franks’ distaste for lawyers is revealed, on NCIS: ORIGINS, Tuesday, April 28 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

No matter what happens here, we tend to think that it is going to carry over in some significant way into the season 2 finale. There is a season 3 renewal already at the network, so you do not have to worry about that. The question we have is whether or not the entire cast is going to be back, let alone in a similar spot that they are in emotionally right now.

If nothing else, we know that the bar is going to be set high the rest of the way here. Just remember that the end of season 1 was nothing short of outstanding.

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 17?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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