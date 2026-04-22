Daredevil: Born Again season 2 episode 7: More Luke Cage nods?

As we get ourselves prepared in order to see Daredevil: Born Again season 2 episode 7 on Disney+ next week, we have so many questions. Oh, and of course many of them go beyond just what we are seeing on the series in its current form.

How can we not keep thinking about the larger Defenders at this point? Signs point to both Luke Cage and Iron Fist likely having a role in season 3, and the events of episode 6 signaled that Danielle is now in the mix. This has come with an unexpected side effect, as her mother Jessica Jones is witnessing some of her powers flutter in and out in a rather unpredictable fashion.

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So will all of this impact the short-term future for Matt Murdock? That remains to be seen, given that the bulk of this particular season has been about the Mayor Fisk story. However, we also still would not be surprised if there are more ways to tie things together. At the same time, the same goes for more Easter eggs or references to what the future could hold with Mike Colter’s character or others.

As for what else you could see moving forward…

Well, let’s just take a moment to remember all the conflict around what Matt is willing to do / not do when it comes to killing. We know that there is a real moral dilemma at the heart of the show for him, and that may only intensify alongside some of the battles with Kingpin. In general, it is our feeling that by the end of the season, the producers are going to want to move the character into some new places.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts right now on Daredevil: Born Again season 3

What are you most eager to see moving into Daredevil: Born Again season 2 episode 7 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back here — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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