Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 4: Claudette’s focus

As you look towards Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 4 it does make sense to focus in on a number of characters. For the sake of this piece, though, why not talk more about Claudette?

After all, we really should start this off here with a reminder that the detective is going to be controversial for however long she is on board the Showtime drama, and largely for one simple reason: She is after Harrison. It does feel like Elsa was able to offer up an alibi that is going to protect him for the time being, but how long is that going to last? Well, consider this one of those mysteries that we’re left to stop in and think about for now. She could always find a way to circle back — after all, she seems relentless.

Speaking to TVLine about her character, here is at least some of what actress Kadia Saraf had to say:

“Claudette sees things in ones and zeros … She sees it as black and white because there’s so much over-complication of things. I think in the world of nuance, where everything exists in the world of Dexter, it’s all in the gray area. She’s able to take in every detail of that nuance by being very hyper-focused and simplifying things. So everybody else is complicating the world and she just sees it as, ‘This is what it is.’ She’s not trying to be anything or prove anything. She just is.”

Ultimately, this philosophy could help her to follow the evidence and figure out what really happened at the hotel — if nothing else, we don’t think she is walking away from that scene until she has some answers. Harrison’s alibi is helpful, but there is still a risk that it is good for only a short period of time.

What do you think we’re going to see next from Claudette on Dexter: Resurrection?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

