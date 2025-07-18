Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 4: The gathering

As we look more and more towards Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 4 on Showtime, one thing is very-much clear: Things are about to get especially creepy.

After all, just consider the way in which episode 3 concluded for a moment! Within the final moments of that installment we saw Dexter realize that Ronald had secured an invitation to a clandestine meeting, one that will feature some of the most dangerous individuals out there. This is an opportunity to see other serial killers — which technically, he has done multiple times over the years. However, this is a different setting and while there, it is possible he will either make some friends or encounter some future victims. We wonder how much of it will be based on their individual MOs.

To get a better sense of what is ahead, just take a look at the Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 4 (“Call Me Red”) synopsis:

Dexter attends a mysterious gathering; Harrison struggles at work.

Our general feeling here is that this episode should start to inch us closer to the world we’ve been excited to see for most of the season, one where Peter Dinklage, Neil Patrick Harris, Eric Stonestreet, Krysten Ritter, and David Dastmalchian could all be a part of the story in some way. We can’t say for sure that they will be a part of the next episode, but we’re crossing our fingers for something more soon.

As for the Harrison story, the #1 thing that clearly stands out to us right now is simply what happens now that we know more about his living situation — and also that Claudette has been watching him so closely. It seems like he’s been spared thanks to an alibi for now, but is that really going to be enough to stick? Let’s just say we have our suspicions.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

