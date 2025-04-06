Dexter: Resurrection premiere date: An April 2025 update

With us now into April 2025, it does feel like we are inching closer to a Dexter: Resurrection premiere date. With that being said, are we almost there?

Well, first and foremost, it feels like we should go ahead and give you a quick update on where things stand behind the scenes. Filming for the revival series starring Michael C. Hall kicked off back in January, and we like to think that everyone is moving into the home stretch now. It almost has to, given that so many signs at present suggest that it will be coming back as early as the summer.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN reviews!

By virtue of all of this, we do think that it is possible in theory that we are going to be getting some sort of premiere date before the end of the month. Of course, with that being said, we certainly are not going to sit here and say that it is guaranteed. We do think by mid-May, though, we should have a better sense of when the show is officially coming. Showtime likely wants it on as soon as possible to capture the momentum that they’ve had in between Dexter: Original Sin (which has already been renewed) alongside Yellowjackets, which is getting close to its finale.

In case you needed a reminder…

Resurrection is not meant to be a limited series like Dexter: New Blood and because of that, we are fairly hopeful that we are going to be getting multiple seasons of it. The show will be set in New York City, and that alone makes us wonder if Dexter thinks that hiding in plain sight in the Big Apple is the best course of action after everything in Iron Lake.

Related – See some of the latest Dexter: Resurrection casting news — who will be appearing?

What do you want to see on Dexter: Resurrection when it does premiere on Showtime?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







