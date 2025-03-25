Dexter: Resurrection spoilers: Jimmy Smits to return as Miguel

Based on the latest Dexter: Resurrection news that we are hearing today, the Showtime drama is far from done diving into the past!

So, what more can we go ahead and say here? Well, according to a report from Deadline, Jimmy Smits is poised to make at least some sort of appearance on the show as Miguel Prado, the former friend-turned-adversary of the title character from the criminally-underrated third season of the show. Given that Prado died over the course of those episodes, our assumption is that this is going to be some sort of dream sequence, similar in that way to what we are going to get from John Lithgow as Trinity / Arthur Mitchell over the course of the new series.

Ironically, the new appearance from Smits comes on the heels of a young Miguel Prado making a tiny cameo on the aforementioned Original Sin, as the show paid homage to the relationship that he had with Maria LaGuerta at one point in her life.

As for the reason why Dexter has these visions / dreams, that remains to be seen. We do know that Dexter: Resurrection in general seems to be intent on throwing as many big names at you as it possibly can. A lot of that may be in an effort to make this (understandably) one of the most-watched events in Showtime history, especially since the prequel drew such big numbers. We know that as of right now, the roster of new actors to the franchise includes the likes of Peter Dinklage, Uma Thurman, Krysten Ritter, and Neil Patrick Harris.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

