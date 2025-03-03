Dexter: Resurrection premiere date: A March 2025 update

With us now moving into March 2025, it is certainly clear that we are moving ever closer to a Dexter: Resurrection premiere date. With that, can you expect some news on that very subject soon?

Well, the good news (if you have not heard already) is that the Michael C. Hall series is now well over a month into production, and we do tend to think that it is moving forward at a pretty quick pace. The plan already is for the show to come out this summer and we do not tend to think that Showtime and/or Paramount+ want to move away from that.

Now, with this being said, we would be rather surprised if any sort of premiere-date news comes out about it this month. Why? We are still just weeks removed from the aforementioned Original Sin finishing up its run and beyond just that, you also have to think about Yellowjackets still not even midway through airing. The latter show is the top priority for Showtime at present, and there is a chance that this could change once we get deeper into the spring.

Now if there is any one thing that we’d say could come out from this franchise before March ends, it is a renewal for Original Sin. All signs indicate that everyone involved would like to come back, and there is no reason to think that they have to stop at this point. Why would you, given that in theory, there are so many more interesting stories that you could tell featuring these characters? (Also, let’s not forget that Showtime and Paramount stand to make a lot of money from this universe; why not keep going?)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

