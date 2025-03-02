Dexter: Resurrection spoilers: Krysten Ritter on ‘Lady Vengeance’

For those who missed the recent news, Dexter: Resurrection has landed yet another big name for its first season, and this one could be especially villainous. While former Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter is being billed as a guest star and not a series regular, her role is nonetheless intriguing and/or dangerous. After all, she is playing the part of Mia, otherwise described as “Lady Vengeance” — a notorious serial killer.

On the surface, you can make the argument that Mia is going to end up soon on Dexter’s table — and yet, would you take anything on this show as a sure thing? We do know that sometimes, they are able to still surprise…

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN reviews!

In a new post on her Instagram Stories (per Dexter Daily), Ritter had the following to say about the part — and that makes us pretty darn excited:

“Can’t even tell you how sick this role is. Maybe my best yet! Literally can’t wait.”

Just think about it like this: Krysten is someone who have been involved in the world of Marvel as well as Breaking Bad. She also had multiple parts on Orphan Black: Echoes. For her to be saying this about her part here has us enormously eager for however dark and twisted it may be.

Filming for Dexter: Resurrection is currently happening across New York City, and the plan is for it to premiere at some point point in the summer. Fingers crossed, we will get even more exciting news about what lies ahead here in the weeks and months to come, especially since this show has the potential to be one of the biggest ones yet for Showtime. (The aforementioned Original Sin certainly did well for itself, also.)

Related – See even more news now on Dexter: Resurrection, including the casting of Peter Dinklage

What are you most hoping to see on Dexter: Resurrection when it does premiere?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







