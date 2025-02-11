Dexter: Resurrection spoilers: Peter Dinklage officially joins

After weeks of rumors, it is finally confirmed — Peter Dinklage is joining Dexter: Resurrection in a significant role.

Today, Showtime confirmed that the Game of Thrones actor is going to be appearing on the Michael C. Hall series in the significant role of Leon Prater. According to TVLine, the character is described as follows: “To the world, Leon is a generous philanthropist, but behind his polished exterior lies dark intrigue.” Just from reading that alone, you can easily make the argument that he will be the Big Bad for the first season.

Given here Resurrection is currently filming plus some of the social-media teases we’ve seen so far from the Network, we are fairly optimistic that we are going to see this show set in and around New York City — a place that is so big that Dexter may be able to disappear on a certain level there. Dinklage is one of the two major castings we’ve heard about so far, with the other one being Uma Thurman. She is serving as the head of security for Prater, and that makes us wonder if the two may actually be working in tandem.

No matter what happens with the show itself here, these castings do represent to us a significant investment from Paramount into the world of Dexter Morgan. We don’t tend to imagine that either Thurman or Dinklage came altogether cheap due to their resume, but they do add a great deal of gravitas to this world — and we are more than a little excited to see what all is going to happen within it.

You will have a chance to see Resurrection premiere at some point this summer.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

