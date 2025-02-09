Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 10 (finale): Will Aaron die?

In under one week’s time you are going to have a chance to see Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 10 — so what lies ahead here?

Well, let’s just start things off here by noting that this is a franchise that, historically, has killed off a ton of Big Bad villains in its finales — and there is certainly reason to think that this could be the case here as well. Just remember for a moment here that Aaron Spencer is never mentioned in the original show and in the end, there has to be a reason for that! Him dying is an easy way to ensure that he is wiped off the map, and his death is so long in the past that there is a reason to think that it may just not come up anymore.

However, of course there is the possibility of another scenario here: What if Spencer gets away? What if Dexter fails? If you think about it, a huge, defining feature of Original Sin has been watching Dexter Morgan make a wide array of mistakes. Nothing has exactly happened in the way in which he imagined that it would, and we see almost no real reason to think that this is about to change. He screwed up with the jewelry in the premiere, and then with the gators. He could very well fail at this, as well.

After all, there is a huge flaw with him letting Spencer run off and try to get to his son: Aaron now knows who Dexter is! He can prepare to stop him! Sure, it’s hard to turn Dexter in knowing that he can turn things around on him. However, at the same exact time we know that there are other ways all this could end.

Of course, the craziest idea here is that Spencer survives this, and then also turns up later on down the road for Resurrection. For now, anything does feel possible, no?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

