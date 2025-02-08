Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 10 (finale): Harry’s face-off

Showtime has released some new information now on Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 10, otherwise known as the epic finale. With that, what are you going to see?

Well, based at least on some of the details that we’ve heard now from “Born This Way,” it does seem like we are getting a moment that it’s felt like the show has been building toward for weeks. To be specific, we are talking here about a faceoff with Harry Morgan on one side and Brian Moser on the other. Harry knows that Dexter’s brother is out there and has even been talking out crime scenes.

Below, you can see the full Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 10 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

Dexter races to find the missing kidnapped child before it’s too late; Deb visits her godfather in the hospital and rethinks her future; Harry comes face-to-face with a serial killer.

What is going to happen here?

Well, the serial killer in question has to be Brian … right? It feels like you can’t really claim it to be Spencer, given the fact that Jimmy Powell may be the only person he’s technically killed. There have been theories aplenty (including our own) out there suggesting that Brian may have actually killed Harry and at this point, that makes a certain amount of sense. Just remember at the moment here that there needs to be a reason why Dexter never found out what was going on here, especially if Harry is getting as deep as he is. Brian clearly has a motive to take Harry out, as he will hold him responsible for separating his brother from him. He already killed the social worked involved.

Is there anything that you are most excited to see moving into the Dexter: Original Sin season 1 finale?

