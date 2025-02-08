Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 10 (finale) promo: Endgame?

The Dexter: Original Sin season 1 finale is going to be on Showtime in just a matter of days — so what are we going to see?

Well, for starters, let’s just say that we want nothing more than to get a few other crazy revelations. It does already feel like there is a chance that we are going to be seeing Brian Moser kill Harry and at this point, would that be so shocking? We know that he wants nothing more than to get revenge on those who he feel has wronged him, and he already took out the social worker in a particularly brutal fashion.

While the promo for the Original Sin finale (watch here) does not give away Harry’s fate, we of course do know what happens to him in the show down the road. It really is just a matter of whether there are some secrets that have not been previously revealed.

As for what else we are going to be seeing coming up, let’s just say the following: Dexter is going to be hunting down Aaron Spencer. He seems to have devised some sort of plan to follow him to ensure that he can save Nicky while, at the same time, also take down Patrick Dempsey’s character once and for all.

Of course, there is the biggest problem with this

Is Aaron really going to be gone? If the Captain of Miami Metro were murdered, it would be pretty strange that nobody ever talked about it on the original show. It does make us think that one potential scenario here is that we’re going to be seeing him end up getting away, reminding us that the early version of Dexter is far from perfect.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

