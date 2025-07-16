Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: A current vote debate (day 8)

We are getting deeper into the evening in the Big Brother 27 house — so do we have a better sense of what’s going to happen?

Well, if you do need some sort of quick refresher as to the current state of the game, here you go — we’ve got at present Zae, Amy, and Kelley on the block, and this is leading up to the BB Blockbuster later this week. What makes this complicated is not knowing who will go under certain configurations.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more Big Brother updates now!

What does feel rather clear at present is that if it is Kelley versus Amy, Kelley goes without question. Meanwhile, Zae is likely out if it is Amy versus Zae. The bigger mystery is if we get Zae versus Kelley, mostly because of a push by a lot of the women to try and get Zae out of the game. Rachel, Mickey, and Morgan have spearheaded a lot of the plan but for the time being, we aren’t getting a whole lot of clarity on who else for sure will join them. Ashley has serious reservations, and she’s vocalized some of them to Mickey tonight.

The strangest thing regarding Rachel is that so many of her reads on the game just appear to be off a great deal, mostly because keeping Kelley does not directly hurt her — meanwhile, it grants her a few more allies. However, none of it may matter depending on the Blockbuster.

As for some other updates from tonight, it appears as though there is a safety pact of some form with Morgan, Jimmy, Ashley, Will, Vince, and then Rachel — which led to Will joking by himself that he was in a ton of alliances. He’s honestly one of the better-positioned people in the game, largely because of the fact that he listens well and is amenable. You don’t have to do a lot more at this game.

Related – Be sure to get some other discussions on Big Brother 27 right now

Who do you think is going to be going home tonight on Big Brother 27?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stay tuned for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







