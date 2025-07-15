Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: Is a house flip coming?

There are typically a number of things that are fun about the first week of a Big Brother game, but the big one to us is quite simple: There are still a lot of bad players still in the game. There is always something fun that comes with watching people stumble through the game early on, often to the point of their own failure.

This brings us now to Kelley, who may find a way to sink her game despite the fact that there are some people eager to save her.

Basically, this is where we look in the direction of Mickey, Rachel, and Morgan, who have led a lot of the charge in order to get Zae out if the opportunity arises. The problem is that Amy and Ashley do not have a big reason to keep Kelley … and things could get more complicated moving forward. Why? Kelley continues to talk about Rachel behind her back, and we tend to think that eventually, that will come back to her and incentivize Rachel further to make the move.

One other problem here is that the votes still aren’t there to get rid of Zae over Kelley — getting him out over Amy would be a little bit easier. Jimmy doesn’t believe there is a big movement right now, and people like Lauren and Katherine could be important; yet, they are just a little bit under the radar and it is hard to know exactly where they stand. We also tend to think that the same could be said here for Adrian, who is having a hard time trying to figure out how to relate to people in the game.

