Big Brother 27 live feed spoilers: The Burger Boys are formed

We know that big alliances with silly names is a common tradition early on in a Big Brother season, and that is the case here as well.

In particular, today we are here to introduce the Burger Boys, a new alliance that consists of Will, Zach, Vince, Rylie, and Zae. Is this group that serious? We have our doubts. Will seems to love working with some of the women, whereas Vince has some other options including Jimmy, Rachel, and even Keanu of all people. Zach will do almost anything Lauren says since he considers that to be a dream showmance. There is still a chance that Zae ends up being evicted on Thursday.

As for the current state of the eviction vote, we know that Rachel has tried to lead the charge with a lot of women to evict Zae from the game, even over someone like Kelley. However, Amy and Ashley are currently not on board with that, especially since Kelley has done nothing to campaign for her life.

Hilariously, we have actually seen Kelley say elsewhere that she is willing to throw BB Blockbuster if it means that the house gets out another target, while seemingly being unaware that she is in actuality the main target for a lot of people still in the game. We do anticipate more campaigning today, but there are still a lot of people who do not know what’s happening. That includes Zae, who apparently asked ChatGPT at one point how to play Big Brother and that explains a lot of what we’re seeing so far. If he manages to stay this week, we do not think that he really deserves a ton of credit for it.

